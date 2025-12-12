Iran arrests Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, say supporters

DUBAI: Iran has arrested Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, her supporters said Friday.

A foundation in her name said she was detained at a memorial for a human rights lawyer recently found dead under disputed circumstances.

There was no immediate comment from Iran over its detention of Mohammadi, 53.

However, supporters had warned for months Mohammadi was at risk of being put back into prison after she received a furlough in December 2024 over medical concerns.

While that was to be only three weeks, Mohammadi’s time out of prison lengthened, possibly as activists and Western powers pushed Iran to keep her free.

She remained out even during the 12-day war in June between Iran and Israel.

Mohammadi still kept up her activism with public protests and international media appearances, including even demonstrating at one point in front of Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, where she had been held.