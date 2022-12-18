Iran arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie

Cairo: Iranian authorities arrested one of the country's most renowned actresses on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said.

The report by IRNA said Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie "The Salesman," was detained on Saturday, a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with the first man recently executed for crimes allegedly committed during the protests.

The announcement is the latest in a series of celebrity arrests, that have included footballers, actors and influencers, in response to their open display of support for anti-government demonstrations now in their third month

According to the report published on the state media's official Telegram channel, Alidoosti was arrested because she did not provide ''any documents in line with her claims.?

It said that several other Iranian celebrities had also been summoned by the judiciary body over publishing provocative content, and that some had been arrested. It provided no further details.

The 38-year-old actress said: ''His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action, is a disgrace to humanity."

Shekari was executed Dec. 9 after being charged by an Iranian court with blocking a street.