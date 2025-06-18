Iran announces ban on officials from using smartphones, laptops

tehran: Iran has banned government officials and their bodyguards from using all communication devices linked to the networks. The ban, announced Tuesday, includes mobile phones, smart watches and laptops.

Iran did not elaborate on the reason for the ban, which was reported by the semiofficial Fars news agency. However, it suggests Iran suspects Israel used digital signatures from electronics to launch its strikes, which have decimated Iran’s military leadership.

Life is ‘dire’ in Tehran, laments Afghan shopkeeper stuck in Iranian capital

Sirens blare every few hours in Tehran and people rush for shelter amid ongoing Israeli attacks, says an Afghan shopkeeper in Tehran. Life has never been so “dire” here, he says. The man, originally from Kabul, has lived in the Iranian capital for the past four years. Now he says he has no means of getting out of the city and is stuck in the apartment he rents. He spoke to The Associated Press over the phone, declining to give his name for fear of reprisals from authorities who maintain that it’s business as normal.

But markets, stores and commercial areas are closed - and food is becoming scare, he says. “For two days now, food has been hard to find, especially bread.” “The police don’t even allow us to go outside or leave the city. ,” he said.