Iran about to surrender: Trump tells G7 leaders

Washington: US President Donald Trump has told G7 leaders that Iran is “about to surrender,” claiming success in Operation Epic Fury, a media report said on Friday.

Trump made the claim on Wednesday during a virtual meeting of the G7 leaders amid growing concerns about the economic fallout of the war with Iran, Axios reported.

“I got rid of a cancer that was threatening us all,” Trump told the leaders, who urged the US President to end the war quickly. During the call, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron urged Trump not to allow Russia to exploit the war or receive sanctions relief, the report said, citing two officials.

Despite the concerns voiced by the European leaders, the US on Thursday announced a temporary authorisation to other countries to purchase Russian oil currently stranded at sea. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday that the US “is decimating the radical Iranian regime’s military” and that the Islamic Republic’s new supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei was injured and “likely disfigured.”

“Desperate and hiding, they’ve gone underground, cowering,” Hegseth said at a briefing at the Pentagon.

“That’s what rats do. We know the new so-called not-so-Supreme leader is wounded and likely

disfigured,” he said.