IO Singaporean climber missing while returning from Mount Everest summit

Kathmandu/Singapore: An Indian-origin Singaporean climber has gone missing while returning from the summit of Mount Everest, his family has said and called for urgent attention to his situation.

Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya, 39, went missing on Friday from camp IV situated at an altitude of 8,400 metres while returning from the Summit, said Mingma Sherpa, chairperson of the Seven Summit Trek, which organised the expedition.

Search operations were being carried out with the help of Sherpa guides, but there was no information regarding his whereabouts till Sunday afternoon, Expedition Manager Chhang Dawa Sherpa told PTI. “We have also asked other climbers who have returned from the Summit but there was no clue about him,” he said, adding that the search is going on to locate the missing climber.

According to a petition on the website change.org, Shrinivas set out from Singapore to Nepal last month to climb the world’s highest peak.

His cousin Divya Bharath wrote in the petition that on the way down, Shrinivas seemed to have suffered frostbite and altitude sickness.

This probably might have resulted in Shrinivas getting separated from the rest of his group.