London: Women’s Day on 8th March is a day to celebrate the social, economic and political achievements of women, reflects on progress and demands gender equality. For over a hundred years, International Women’s Day has put the spotlight onto issues affecting women all over the world.

The current global trajectory is deeply concerning. Gender equality is under threat, and the world is off track to achieve sustainable development goal on gender equality by 2030.

The power of online disinformation, harm and abuse, and the harnessing of violent narratives by influential actors and groups globally are driving new and acute threats to gender equality.

Growing levels of conflict and crisis disproportionately affect women and girls.

They bear the brunt of conflict, humanitarian.

The rights, freedoms, and wellbeing of women and girls in conflict and under repressive regimes are acutely constrained, driving intergenerational inequality and suffering.

Throughout this week, Cambridge Assessmentha’s has been celebrating the women that work for the organisation in a number of ways. Corporate Board have been taking part in a week of celebrations.

This year, the theme of International Women’s Day is “Accelerate Action”. The UK is committed to improving the outlook for women and girls globally.