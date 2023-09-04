Interim Pakistan PM terms May 9 violence ‘attempted coup’

Islamabad: Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has termed the May 9 violence by supporters of former premier Imran Khan “an attempted coup and civil war” that targetted Army chief Gen Asim Munir and his team, a media report said on Sunday.

Kakar, however, denied that revenge was a motive behind taking legal action against the perpetrators of the violence.

Dozens of military installations and government buildings, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, were attacked during the May 9 violence following the arrest of 70-year-old Khan by paramilitary Rangers.

“The vandalism and arson on May 9 were witnessed by the whole world and international newspapers reported the tragedy. This kind of manipulation is not acceptable in any form of government,” Kakar said in an interview with Geo news channel.

The May 9 violence was “an attempted coup and civil war, the target of which was the serving army chief and his team in the military,” he said.

Kakar said the government does not want to create an impression that revenge is being taken against the accused of May 9 violence.

However, he added, if legal action is not taken against those who violated the country’s laws and resorted to violence, then “we will be seen as a party to

the matter”.