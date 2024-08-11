Interim govt warns media shutdown for misleading news

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s interim government on Sunday issued a stern warning to media organisations, stating that they will be shut down if they publish or broadcast false or misleading news, in a move aimed at curbing the spread of misinformation.

“A nation falters when the media does not uphold the truth,” the interim government’s Home Affairs Adviser, Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, said during his visit to injured policemen at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital.

He warned that the media outlets would face closure if they provided misleading news, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper

reported.