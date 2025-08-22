Infra damage due to floods pegged at Rs 20 billion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: Government infrastructures suffered losses worth Rs 20 billion due to torrential rains, coupled with floods and cloud bursts that struck parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, an official report said Thursday.

The province has been the worst flood-ravaged across the country with the death toll reaching 380 since August 15.

The Communication and Works (C&W) Department submitted its initial assessment report on damages caused due to recent heavy rains and floods to the Chief Minister Amin Ali Gandapur earlier in the day.

At least 603 government properties across 20 departments were damaged, the report said.

The major hit was Battagram district that saw 214 properties destroyed, followed by Swat with 97, Bajaur with 65 and Mansehra with 58 properties damaged

among others.