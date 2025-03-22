Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano erupts

Jakarta: Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in south-central Indonesia erupted three times into Friday, sending ash 8,000 metres high. The Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano in south-central Indonesia erupted three times into Friday, sending an ash column 8,000 metres (26,200 feet) high and prompting authorities to expand the danger zone around the volcano.

The volcano on the remote island of Flores in East Nusa Tenggara province has had hundreds of earthquakes and visible volcanic activity has significantly increased in the last seven days.

