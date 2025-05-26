Indonesian Prez, Chinese premier meet to discuss expanding trade

Jakarta: Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto on Sunday to discuss ways to expand trade and investment during the US global trade war and as ec’monomic globalization faces headwinds.

Li arrived in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, on Saturday afternoon for a three-day visit to Southeast Asia’s largest economy. It was the first stop of his first overseas visit this year.

Indonesia and China are member states of the Group of 20 major developing countries and emerging economies and of BRICS. Li brought 60 prominent Chinese businesspeople for his address to the Indonesia-China Business Reception on Saturday evening. He emphasised in his remarks that China’s economy has achieved rapid growth this year despite increasing external challenges.

“The current international situation is a stalemate,” Li said at the event, which was also attended by Subianto, “Unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise, bullying behaviour is increasing.”

Li noted this year marks the 70th anniversary of the conception of the Non-Aligned Movement by Asian and African countries in Indonesia’s Bandung city when the world was at a historical crossroads.

The Bandung spirit of solidarity, friendship and cooperation has played a pivotal role in the unity and cooperation of the Global South countries, Li said. “More than seven decades later, the world is once again at an important crossroads,” Li said. He called on all countries to seek common ground while resolving differences through dialogue and peaceful coexistence.