Indonesian diplomat shot dead in Peru

Lima: An Indonesian diplomat was shot dead in Peru’s capital as he arrived on a bicycle to his apartment building, police said Tuesday.

Police said the diplomat attached to the Indonesian Embassy in Lima was shot three times Monday night. Authorities said that the victim, Cetro Leonardo Purba, 40, was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Officials didn’t immediately provide a motive for the shooting.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, in a statement, called for a “thorough, transparent, and expeditious investigation, as well as the maximum possible protection for diplomatic personnel and Indonesian citizens in Peru”. Sugiono, like many Indonesians, uses a single name.

Police released footage from two surveillance cameras that show a person wearing a helmet firing twice at the diplomat.