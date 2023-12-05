Indonesia: More bodies found after sudden eruption of Mount Marapi

Batu Palano: Rescuers searching the hazardous slopes of Indonesia’s Mount Marapi volcano found 11 more bodies of climbers who

were caught by a

surprise weekend eruption, raising the number of confirmed dead to 22, officials said Tuesday.

One person remained missing.

More than 50 climbers were rescued after the initial eruption Sunday, and 11 others were initially confirmed dead. New eruptions on Monday and Tuesday spewed more hot ash as high

as 800 metres (2,620 feet) into the air, reducing visibility and temporarily halting search and recovery operations, said

Abdul Malik, chief of the Padang Search and Rescue Agency.

The bodies of two climbers were located on Monday and nine more on Tuesday, the National Search and Rescue Agency said.