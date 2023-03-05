Indonesia fuel depot fire kills 18

Jakarta: Indonesian rescuers and firefighters on Saturday searched for more than a dozen missing under the rubble of charred houses and buildings, after a large fire spread from a fuel storage depot in the capital and killed at least 18 people.

The Plumpang fuel storage station, operated by state-run oil and gas company Pertamina, is near a densely populated area in the Tanah Merah neighbourhood in North Jakarta.

At least 260 firefighters and 52 fire engines extinguished the blaze just before midnight on Friday after it tore through the neighbourhood for more than two hours, fire officials said. Footage showed hundreds of people running in panic as thick plumes of black smoke and orange flames filled the sky. A preliminary investigation showed the fire broke out when a pipeline ruptured during heavy rain, possibly triggered by a

lightning strike, said Eko Kristiawan, Pertamina’s area manager for the western part of Java.