Indonesia: Cocoa farming at risk amid climate woes

Tanjung Rejo (Indonesia): Indonesian cocoa farmers are working with businesses and organisations to protect their crops from climate change and under-investment, which have pushed cocoa prices to record levels.

As cocoa trees require specific climatic conditions, unpredictable weather patterns, longer rainy seasons, and rising temperatures have reduced yields and encouraged the spread of disease and pests. Many farmers have switched to alternative crops, further tightening cocoa supply.

To combat these challenges, businesses like Indonesian chocolate maker Krakakoa are training farmers in sustainable practices such as pruning, grafting, and agroforestry.

By integrating crops like bananas, coffee, and pepper, farmers improve soil health while diversifying income. Organic fertilisers and cooperative financial schemes also support their livelihoods.

The Cocoa Sustainability Partnership, alongside firms like Mars, has introduced high-yield cocoa varieties to boost production.

However, small-scale farmers still struggle to secure loans, and many view palm oil as a more profitable alternative.

Despite these obstacles, continued collaboration between farmers, businesses, and researchers offers hope for a more resilient and sustainable cocoa industry

in Indonesia.