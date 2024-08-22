Indonesia cancels ratification of election law changes amid protest

Jakarta: Indonesian lawmakers cancelled plans to ratify controversial revisions to the country’s election laws, the deputy speaker of Parliament said, after thousands of protesters rallied in front of the parliament building.

If implemented, the changes could have further enhanced the political influence of outgoing President Joko Widodo.

Parliament met in an emergency session Thursday to overturn one decision made by Indonesia’s Constitutional Court on election procedures, while amending another. But the legislature cancelled the ratification after failing to achieve a quorum amid the protests outside.

“It was stated that the revision of the regional election law cannot be implemented. This means that today the revision of the regional election law will not be implemented,” Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad told reporters in Jakarta.

Indonesian police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse thousands of protesters who attempted to storm the parliament building after they tore down a section of fence and threw rocks at police.