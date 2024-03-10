Indonesia: At least 19 dead in landslide & flash floods

Padang: Torrential rains have triggered flash floods and a landslide on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, killing at least 19 people and leaving seven others missing, officials said Sunday.

Tons of mud, rocks and uprooted trees rolled down a mountain late Friday, reaching a river that burst its banks and tore through mountainside villages in Pesisir Selatan district of West Sumatra province, said Doni Yusrizal, who heads the local disaster management agency. Rescuers by Saturday pulled

out seven bodies in the worst-hit village of Koto XI Tarusan, Yusrizal said.