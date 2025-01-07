Indo-American Congressman takes oath on Bhagvad Gita

Washington: Congressman Suhash Subramanyam, who is the first Indian American Congressman from the East Coast, took an oath of office on Gita, making him the only lawmaker from the community to do so on the holy Hindu book this year.

Subramanyam’s mother, who immigrated through Dulles Airport, watched her son being sworn in on the Bhagavad Gita.

Tulsi Gabbard, 43, the first Hindu American to be ever elected to the US House of Representatives, was the first lawmaker to take the oath on Gita. She was first sworn in on January 3, 2013, representing the second Congressional District of Hawaii as a member of the House of Representatives.

Gabbard, who converted to Hinduism as a teenager, is now a nominee for the powerful position of Director of National Intelligence.

“My parents got to see me sworn in as the first Indian American and South Asian Congressman from Virginia,” Subramanyam said.