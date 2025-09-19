Individuals operating Chabahar Port will face sanctions beginning Sep 29: US

New York/New Delhi: The Trump administration has said that individuals operating the Iranian port of Chabahar will face sanctions beginning later this month, a decision that will have implications for India, which is involved in developing a terminal at the strategic port.

Located in Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich country’s southern coast, Chabahar port is being developed by India and Iran to boost connectivity and trade ties.

The move to revoke the 2018 sanctions waiver is consistent with President Donald Trump’s maximum pressure policy to isolate the Iranian regime, State Department principal deputy spokesperson Thomas Pigott said in a statement earlier this week.

“The Secretary of State has revoked the sanctions exception issued in 2018 under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA) for Afghanistan reconstruction assistance and economic development, effective September 29, 2025. Once the revocation is effective, persons who operate the Chabahar Port or engage in other activities described in IFCA may expose themselves to sanctions under IFCA,” Pigott said.

India would be affected by this decision, as it is involved in developing a terminal at the Chabahar port on the Gulf of Oman. On May 13, 2024, India signed a 10-year contract to operate the port that will help it expand trade with Central Asia. agencies