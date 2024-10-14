Indians have highest concentration of professionals in UK: Report

London: The ethnic group with the highest concentration of professional workers in the UK is Indian and considering ethnic minorities as a monolithic group for public policy purposes is now increasingly meaningless in the country, a new think-tank analysis concludes on Monday.

‘A Portrait of Modern Britain: Ethnicity and Religion’ published by the Policy Exchange reflects an in-depth examination of the demographic, educational, health and economic situation of different ethnic groups in the country.

The report calls for a new government-led national integration strategy, with children in Britain taught to be proud of their national heritage in an inclusive manner that reflects the country’s history and traditions.

“The ethnic group with the highest concentration of professional workers was Indian – with British Indians also having the highest rate of home ownership – with 71 per cent living in a property which is either owned

outright or owned with a mortgage/loan or shared ownership,” the report notes.

“The diversity contained with the term ‘ethnic minority’ is now so broad – both within each

minority and between minorities – that considering ethnic minorities as a monolithic group for public policy purposes is now increasingly meaningless,” it states.