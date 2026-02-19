Indians among students pursuing COVID compensation claim from UK

London: Around 500 students based in India are believed to be among over 20,000 international applicants seeking compensation from 36 UK

universities in a class action legal case for not receiving the level of education they paid for during the COVID pandemic.

Student Group Claim, made up of around 170,000 potential student claimants as part of the

collective lawsuit, said this week that a pre-action letter with information about the proposed claim has been issued to all 36 institutions. The group, represented by law firms Asserson and Harcus Parker, has claimed that students should be compensated for not receiving the level of education expected.

While they paid for in-person teaching and access to university facilities like libraries and studios, their teaching was moved

online and facilities were closed for lengthy periods during COVID. agencies