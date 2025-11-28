Indians among five dead in devastating fire in Canada

Ottawa: Indian nationals were among five people who died in a devastating fire in Brampton in Canada’s Ontario province, according to the Consulate General of India in Toronto.

The mission said it has reached out to the affected family, and all required assistance is being extended to them.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives of Indian nationals in the devastating fire incident in Brampton.

The Consulate conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and stands with them in this moment of immense grief,” the Consulate General of India in Toronto said in a post on X on Thursday.

According to CTV News, the fire broke out at 12 Banas Way, in the area of McLaughlin and Remembrance roads, at around 2.15 am on November 20. Three women and a young toddler died in the fire, which is now being

probed by Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal. A pregnant woman who jumped out a window to escape the fire survived with injuries, but her unborn child did not.

The cause of the deadly blaze has not yet been determined. Constable Tyler Bell said four people died at the scene: three women and a toddler.

One of the

people taken to the hospital was pregnant and went into emergency surgery to deliver the baby, but the baby has since died, he was quoted as saying by CBC News. The constable said another four people in hospital have tabilised, though some remain in critical condition.