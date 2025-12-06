Indians among delivery riders detained for working illegally in UK

London: Indians are among 171 delivery riders caught working illegally in a UK-wide crackdown and have been detained for deportation from the country, the British government has said.

The UK Home Office Immigration Enforcement teams undertook an ‘Operation Equalise’ over seven days last month, which involved stopping to check the documents of delivery riders operating in villages, towns and cities across Britain.

Those found to be working illegally, which also included Bangladeshi and Chinese nationals, were arrested on the spot and detained for removal to the countries of their origin.

“On 17 November, officers were deployed to the High Street in Newham (east London). Four riders of Bangladeshi and Indian nationality were arrested for illegal working. All four were detained for removal,” the Home Office said in a statement on Thursday, giving some breakdowns on a total figure of

171 arrests.