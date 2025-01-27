Indians abroad celebrate 76th R-Day; greetings flow in from global leaders

Beijing/Male: Leaders from various countries wished India on its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, expressing hopes to strengthen bilateral relations, while the Indian diaspora, adorned in colourful traditional attire, celebrated the occasion with enthusiasm at Indian missions abroad, where the national tri-colour was unfurled.

Extending his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu in a post on X said his country will always cherish the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation it shares with India, which is built on mutual trust, respect, and understanding that have “withstood the test of time”.

“I am committed to strengthening our strategic partnership to address common challenges and work for the mutual benefit of people of both our neighbourly nations,” he said.

In his congratulatory message, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in a post on X said may the ideals of democracy and national unity flourish evermore, “fostering deeper ties of friendship between our two nations”.

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Rna Deuba also extended her best wishes to the people and Government of India for continued progress, prosperity, and advancement.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay said, “May the spirit of unity and the vision that shaped your republic continue to drive remarkable achievements and inspire the world.” In their respective letters to the Indian leaders, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong hailed the close relationship that Singapore and India shared, with both looking forward to deepening the partnership between the two countries.

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong said Australia will continue to work with India to pursue a peaceful and stable region, where sovereignty is respected.

Nepal’s former prime minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba in his congratulatory post on X said Nepal and India share a time-honoured bond of friendship, rooted in shared history and values. Maldives former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said, “It is my firm belief that India’s adherence to the values of democracy and constitutionalism continue to be an inspiration and guiding example for young democracies such as the Maldives.”

Earlier in the day, the US extended its greetings to India, emphasising the importance of the India-US relationship.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate their nation’s Republic Day...The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship.”

“We look forward to deepening our cooperation in the year ahead, including by advancing our joint efforts in space research and coordination within the Quad to promote a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” he said. Meanwhile, in Beijing, officials and diaspora members attended the flag unfurling ceremony on the premises of the Indian Embassy. India’s Ambassador to China Pradeep Rawat read out the important parts of the President’s speech.

“Ambassador unfurled tri-colour at @EOIBeijing marking the #76thRepublicDay. He also read the Hon’ble President’s Republic Day message to Embassy officials and members of the Indian community who attended the ceremony in large numbers. The event also included vibrant cultural performances,” the Indian Embassy in China said in a post on X along with some pictures.

In Sri Lanka, the island nations’ Navy band performed Indian patriotic tunes in a demonstration of the cultural closeness between the

two countries.