Indians abroad celebrate 74th Republic Day

Beijing/London: Indians across the world on Thursday celebrated the 74th Republic Day with global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli, Australian and Bhutanese Prime Ministers, extending their greetings, highlighting their strong friendship with India. In Beijing, officials and diaspora members attended the flag unfurling ceremony in the premises of the Indian Embassy. India's Ambassador to China Pradeep Rawat read out the important parts of the President's speech, which was followed by a short cultural programme which included the screening of G20 video, Bharatanatyam performance and a play in Hindi.

Indian diaspora in the Eastern China Region participated enthusiastically in the Republic Day celebrations with patriotic songs and dance performances at the Indian Consulate in Shanghai. In Moscow, flag unfurling ceremony was held in the premises of the Indian Embassy where Ambassador Pavan Kapoor read out the President's speech and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora. Russian President Putin congratulated his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

"We set a high value on the relations of privileged strategic partnership between our states," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly took to Twitter to wish his "friend" and the people of India on the celebration of the day India adopted its Constitution to become a Republic.

"Happy Republic Day to my friend Dr Jaishankar and the people of India. We look forward to another year of friendship and cooperation! #RepublicDay2023," tweeted Cleverly. The Indian High Commission in London held its customary flag hoisting ceremony at India House. High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami addressed the diaspora gathering to convey the speech of Indian President Murmu.

Several Indian diaspora organisations have been marking Republic Day with activities involving schoolchildren and cultural events since last weekend and will continue to hold festivities over the coming weekend as well. Several temples have organised special aartis and patriotic music events to mark the day.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended his greetings to his Indian counterpart and the people of India.

"To my dear friend Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the people of India, I would like to congratulate you and offer my best wishes on India's 74th Republic Day. I am certain the already close bond between our countries will continue to grow stronger with every passing year," Netanyahu tweeted both in Hindi and English languages.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen also extended greetings to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the occasion.

"As we will soon complete 30 years of diplomatic relations between our countries, I look forward to further enhancing our bilateral cooperation," he tweeted. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended his best wishes to Prime Minister Modi and all Indians.

"Sending best wishes to @narendramodi and the people of India on Indian Republic Day. As we share national days, we celebrate the warm spirit of affection our people have long held for each other and the depth of our friendship. Australia and India have never been closer," Albanese tweeted.

Australia celebrates 'Australia Day' on January 26.

"This Republic Day, Australia rejoices in the extraordinary progress made by India across more than seven decades of Independence, and we give thanks for a relationship that enriches us all," Albanese said.

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering shared an elaborate greeting card wishing the best to his "friends in India".

"The people of Bhutan and I send our best wishes and prayers to the people of India on the 74th Republic Day. As India charts a new path ahead, I offer my good wishes for India's progress and prosperity," Tshering tweeted. "As a close friend and partner, we rejoice in our celebrations. May our special friendship continue to strengthen and deepen as we forge new partnerships in the days ahead," he said.