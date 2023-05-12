Indianapolis: One killed, three injured in shooting

Indianapolis: Four people were shot, one fatally, outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant where the three surviving victims sought help after the late-night shooting, police said on Friday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said four males were shot shortly after 11 pm on Thursday in the parking lot of a Steak ‘n Shake restaurant on the city’s south side.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene in the parking lot, while officers found the three other shooting victims conscious inside the restaurant, where they had run seeking help.

They were hospitalised in stable condition, police said.

Major Mike Leepper said police are investigating what may have led up to the shooting outside the restaurant.