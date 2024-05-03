Indian worker dies in worksite accident in Maldives
Male: A 30-year-old Indian worker, injured during a dredging incident, died near here on Friday, a local media report said.
Identified by local police as an Indian man, the expat was injured while aboard a dredger at Hulhumale’ lagoon at around 10:30 am local time, news portal Sun.mv reported.
Quoting the police, the news portal said, The Hulhumale’
Hospital declared the expatriate dead on arrival after he was brought in following the incident.
