Indian worker dies in worksite accident in Maldives

Male: A 30-year-old Indian worker, injured during a dredging incident, died near here on Friday, a local media report said.

Identified by local police as an Indian man, the expat was injured while aboard a dredger at Hulhumale’ lagoon at around 10:30 am local time, news portal Sun.mv reported.

Quoting the police, the news portal said, The Hulhumale’

Hospital declared the expatriate dead on arrival after he was brought in following the incident.