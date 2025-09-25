Indian woman among 26 climbers to scale Mt. Manaslu in Nepal

Kathmandu: An Indian woman was among the 26 climbers who successfully scaled the world’s eighth-highest peak, Mt. Manaslu, on Wednesday in Nepal. Dwarka Vishwanath Dokhe climbed the highest peak in the Gorkha District with nationals of over a dozen countries.

“Twenty-six climbers, including 12 Nepali Sherpa guides and an Indian national stood atop the 8,163-metre mountain Wednesday morning,” Pemba Sherpa, a staff at 8K Expeditions, said. Climbers continued their summit push heading to the peak of Mt. Manaslu as they found a fair window, he added.