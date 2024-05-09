Indian student missing in Chicago since May 2

Washington: A 26-year-old Indian student has been reported missing in Chicago since May 2, India’s mission in the US city said on Thursday, the latest case in the country as the community grapples with a string of such incidents involving students.

Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi has been missing from the 4300 block of N. Sheridan Rd, the Chicago Police said in a statement.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago said it was in touch with the police and Indian diaspora to locate/reestablish contact with Rupesh.

“The Consulate is deeply concerned learning that Indian student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi has been incommunicado since 2nd May.

The consulate is in touch with the police and the Indian diaspora hoping to locate/reestablish contact with Rupesh.

@IndianEmbassyUS @MEAIndia,” the Consulate posted on X.

On May 6, the Chicago police in a statement asked people to provide information to the police if they locate Rupesh.

The incident is the latest in a string of troubling cases on the safety and security of Indian students

n the US.