Indian student injured in stabbing at US gym dies

Washington: Varun Raj Pucha, the 24-year-old Indian student who was stabbed at a fitness centre in the US state of Indiana, has succumbed to his injuries, the university where he was studying has said.

Varun, a Computer Science student at Valparaiso University, was stabbed in the head with a knife by the assailant Jordan Andrade, 24, at the public gym on October 29 for reasons that the authorities are still investigating.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Varun Raj Pucha. Our campus community has lost one of its own, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Varun’s family and friends as we mourn this devastating loss,” Valparaiso University, a private university in Valparaiso stated.