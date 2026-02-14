Indian student goes missing in USA, authorities in touch with parents

New York: A 22-year-old Indian postgraduate student has gone missing in the US state of California, prompting efforts by authorities to locate him. Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a UC Berkeley student hailing from Karnataka, disappeared on Tuesday, local media reported, quoting the police. His backpack, with his passport and laptop, was found on a doorstep in the Park Hills neighbourhood, The Berkeley Scanner news portal reported.

The Indian consulate in San Francisco expressed deep concern about his disappearance. "...deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian postgraduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka," it said in an X post. "The Consulate is in touch with the family and also is in contact with the concerned local authorities to locate the student," it added. Sreenivasaiah was last seen in the 1700 block of Dwight Way, the report quoted police as saying. He is described as approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing around 73 kilograms, with short black hair and brown eyes. Police urged anyone with information about Sreenivasaiah to notify local law enforcement.