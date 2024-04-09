Indian student dies in US state of Ohio: Indian consulate in New York

New York: An Indian student in the US state of Ohio has died and police are investigating the case, India’s diplomatic mission here has said, the latest in a string of tragedies to shock the community in the country.

The Consulate General of India in New York said on Friday that it was “deeply saddened” by the “unfortunate demise” of Uma Satya Sai Gadde in Cleveland, Ohio.

The consulate said that a police investigation into the death is underway, and it continues to remain in touch with the family in India.

“All possible assistance is being extended, including to transport Mr Uma Gadde’s mortal remains to India at the earliest,” the consulate said in a post on X.

Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a dozen deaths of Indian and Indian-origin students in the US.