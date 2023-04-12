Indian Sikh pilgrim dies in Pakistan

A 65-year-old Indian Sikh pilgrim who arrived here to attend the ‘Vaisakhi Mela’ festivities died of a heart attack, officials said on Wednesday.

Jokindar Singh, a resident of Taij Buhadar Nagar, Jalandhar, arrived in Lahore via Wagah Border last Sunday and died of a heart attack on Tuesday, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI.

A total of 2,470 pilgrims from India went to Pakistan last week for the Vaisakhi (Baisakhi) celebrations.

“Singh who was staying at a residential block of the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib complained of chest pain after which he was shifted to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” Hashmi said.

Singh was part of the group of Sardar Amar Jeet Singh, he said.