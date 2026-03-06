Indian-origin woman killed in Canada

Chandigarh: A 45-year-old social media influencer of Punjabi origin, Nancy Grewal, was stabbed to death in Canada with her mother in Jalandhar on Thursday claiming that she used to receive threats to her life.

Nancy was murdered in LaSalle in Ontario on March 3.

On social media, Nancy used to express her opinions on different social and political issues in Punjab.

LaSalle Police Service in a post on social media stated, “Shortly before 9:30 pm on March 3, 2026, emergency services responded to the 2400 block of Todd Lane for a report of a stabbing.