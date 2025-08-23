Indian-origin truck driver faces homicide charges in US

New York: An Indian-origin truck driver is facing charges of vehicular homicide in the US after three people were killed when he allegedly took a wrong turn while driving a truck on a Florida highway, according to a media report. Harjinder Singh, 28, who fled to California after the incident, has been brought back to Florida following arrest, the New York Post reported on Thursday. "He thought he could run. @GovRonDeSantis and I brought him back to face justice," Lt Governor Jay Collins said in a post on social media.

Singh faces three counts of vehicular homicide for allegedly making an illegal U-turn across a busy Florida highway in his tractor-trailer on August 12, the report added.

"3 innocent people were killed in Florida because Gavin Newsom’s California DMV issued an illegal alien a Commercial Driver’s License - this state of governance is asinine," Tricia McLaughlin, the Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said in a post on social media. "How many more innocent people have to die before @GavinNewsom stops playing games with the safety of the American public? We pray for the victims and their families.