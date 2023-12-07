Indian-origin soldier among Israelis killed in Gaza Strip
Jerusalem: A 34-year-old Indian-origin Israeli soldier has been killed during fighting in Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip this week, according to the community members.
Master Sgt. (res.) Gil Daniels from Ashdod was killed on Tuesday in Gaza and his funeral was held at the military cemetery in his hometown on Wednesday, they said.
The Israel Defence Forces confirmed that Gil was among two more soldiers killed during fighting in the Gaza Strip.
