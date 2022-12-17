Indian-origin nurse, 2 kids found dead in UK; probe launched

London: An Indian-origin woman and her two young children died after being found with serious injuries at their home in the Northampton region of eastern England, local police said as they launched a murder investigation on Friday.

The woman, locally identified as a 40-year-old Malayali nurse from Kottayam, and her six-year-old son and four-year-old daughter died after being discovered in their home in the town of Kettering.

A 52-year-old man, believed to be the woman's husband, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody. Northamptonshire Police said officers are not seeking anyone else in relation to the "desperately sad" case. "There are no words to describe how upsetting this incident is, but I want to

reassure the public that we have a team of detectives working on the case, absolutely determined to get justice for this woman and the two children," said Superintendent Steve Freeman, Local Policing Area Commander for Northamptonshire Police.

"We understand that the local community, and indeed many people across the country, will be shocked by this event.

It is a desperately sad incident and I want to be absolutely clear on our unwavering commitment in establishing what has happened here and in seeking justice for this woman and these young children," he said. He said the man they arrested is being questioned by detectives in custody and asked for anyone with any information to contact

them.