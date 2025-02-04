Indian-origin man using fake police uniform jailed in UK

London: An Indian-origin man who wore a fake police uniform and fired blanks at armed officers while brandishing an imitation gun near Leicester, eastern England, has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

Hari Mann, 25, pointed a handgun at a member of the public before firing the blanks at police officers in Braunstone Town on the morning of June 4, 2024. Leicestershire Police officers’ fast-paced response was praised in court as Mann was sentenced on Friday. “This was an incident that resulted in a fast-paced response and had a significant impact on the local community,” said Detective Inspector Hazel Sandall.