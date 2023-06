Indian-origin man stabbed to death in UK

London: A 38-year-old Indian-origin man was killed in a fatal stabbing outside an apartment block in south London and a 25-year-old man has been charged with his murder, as the Scotland Yard said its Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation.

Aravind Sasikumar died after being found with stab injuries outside a residential property in Southampton Way in Southwark on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation and charged Salman Salim, 25, with murder on Saturday, when he appeared before Croydon Magistrates’ Court to be remanded in custody.

Salim is scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey court in London on Tuesday.

“Police were called at 01:27hrs (local time) on Friday, 16 June after a man was found with stab injuries outside a residential address in Southampton Way,” the Met Police said in a statement.

“Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. Despite the efforts of emergency services, Aravind died at the scene. A post-mortem examination carried out on Friday, 16 June confirmed he died as a result of stab wounds to the chest,” the statement said.

The Met Police said the family of Sasikumar, reportedly originally from Kerala, have been informed and are being supported by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

“Horrific murder in Southampton Way/Coleman Rd. Deepest sympathy to bereaved family. Contact police if you have any info that can help bring whoever did this to justice,” tweeted Harriet Harman, Labour Party MP for Camberwell and Peckham in south London, soon after the incident on Friday.