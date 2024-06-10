Indian-origin man killed in Canada

Ottawa: A 28-year-old Indian-origin man was shot dead in a suspected “targeted killing” in Canada’s British Columbia province, according to the police, who have arrested and charged four people with first-degree murder in connection with the case.

The victim, identified as Yuvraj Goyal, was found dead by the police when they were responding to the call of a shooting in Surrey on Friday morning, the homicide unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

Goyal worked at a car dealership in Surrey.