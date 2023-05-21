Indian-origin man among gangsters held guilty of smuggling drugs to UK

London: A 33-year-old Indian-origin man is among members of a drugs smuggling gang busted and convicted for their role in conspiring to supply cocaine and cannabis from the Netherlands to the UK and the Republic of Ireland. Joshpal Singh Kothiria was caught as part of a NCA investigation in Britain, which uncovered his role as a driver from Wolverhampton in central England who supplied the smuggled drugs to Ireland. He along with others was convicted at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday and will be sentenced at a later date. “This was a sophisticated operation to smuggle drugs into the UK and Ireland to make significant profits,” said NCA Branch Commander.

“These convictions have taken a harmful crime group out of action, and

demonstrate the NCA’s commitment to protecting the public from serious and organised crime,” he said.