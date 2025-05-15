Indian-origin college student from United States dies in Bahamas

New York: An Indian-origin college student from the United States died in the Bahamas after accidentally falling from a hotel balcony just days before he was set to graduate.

Gaurav Jaisingh was a student at Bentley University, Waltham, Massachusetts and was in the Bahamas for an annual senior class trip when he died in the accident on Sunday.

Jaisingh was set to graduate later this week.

Bentley University said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that “it’s been a

difficult few days and our community is feeling the emotionaltoll of the tragic loss of Gaurav Jaisingh ’25.

Our hearts go out to Gaurav’s family and friends. We plan to honour Gaurav at the undergraduate commencement ceremony,” scheduled for upcoming May 17.