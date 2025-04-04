Indian-origin Catholic priest shot dead in US

Seneca: An Indian-origin Catholic priest was shot and killed by a man who approached him at his parish rectory in the town of Seneca, Kansas, church officials said.

“I am heartbroken to share the tragic news of the death of Fr. Arul Carasala, who was fatally shot earlier today,” Archbishop Joseph Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“This senseless act of violence has left us grieving the loss of a beloved priest, leader, and friend.” Carasala had been the pastor at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Seneca since 2011, according to his profile on the

parish website.