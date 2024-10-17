Indian-origin candidates among 39 in race for Oxford University Chancellor

London: The University of Oxford on Wednesday announced the 38 finalists in the race to be elected the new Chancellor of the University of Oxford, which includes Indian-origin candidates but excludes former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan.

Ankur Shiv Bhandari, the first Indian-origin Mayor of Bracknell Forest in Berkshire; Nirpal Singh Paul Bhangal, a Professor of International Entrepreneurship; and Pratik Tarvadi, a medical professional, will go head-to-head with academics, politicians, philanthropists and entrepreneurs.

Former Conservative Party leader Lord William Hague and former Labour politician Lord Peter Mandelson are among the senior politicians selected, with Khan deemed to have been disqualified following the selection process.

“Applications were considered by the Chancellor’s Election Committee solely on the four exclusion criteria set out in the university’s regulations. All applicants have been notified whether their submissions have been successful,” a university statement reads.

Under some of the declared university criteria, candidates for the unremunerated role had to demonstrate outstanding achievements in their field and the ability to command respect beyond it.

They also had to prove a deep appreciation for the university’s research and academic mission, its global community, its ambition to remain a world-class research and teaching university; and the ability and willingness to enhance the reputation of the university locally, nationally and abroad.

While the university did not specify any reasons for individual disqualifications, some experts had indicated that Khan’s criminal convictions in his country may disqualify the former Oxford alumni.

Members of the world-leading university’s Convocation, consisting of staff and graduates of Oxford University, will now vote online to elect the successor of Lord Patten, a former governor of Hong Kong, who retires at the end of Trinity Term 2024 after 21 years as Chancellor.

During the first round of voting, in the week commencing October 28, voters will have the opportunity to rank as many candidates as they choose.