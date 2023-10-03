Indian mining tycoon, son among six killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe

Johannesburg: An Indian billionaire and his son were among the six individuals killed when their private plane crashed near a diamond mine in southwestern Zimbabwe after experiencing a technical fault, according to media reports.

Harpal Randhawa, the owner of RioZim, a diversified mining company producing gold and coal as well as refining nickel and copper, along with his son and four others was killed when the plane crashed in the Zvamahande area of Mashava, iHarare, a news and media website in Zimbabwe, reported. The Cessna 206 aircraft, owned by RioZim, was en route from Harare to the

Murowa.