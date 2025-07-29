Indian man killed in plane crash in Canada

Ottawa: An Indian national has died in a small plane crash near Deer Lake in eastern Canada, the Consulate General of India in Toronto said on Tuesday.

The plane crashed shortly after take-off near the Deer Lake Regional Airport on Saturday evening, according to CBC news.

“With deep sorrow, we mourn the tragic passing of Mr. Gautam Santhosh, an Indian national, who lost his life in an accident involving a commercial survey aircraft near Deer Lake, Newfoundland,” the Consulate said on social media.

It said it is in close contact with the bereaved family and local authorities in Canada to provide all necessary assistance and support. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time,” it added.

The Transportation Safety Board said a Piper PA-31 Navajo aircraft registered to Kisik Aerial Survey Inc. crashed about a kilometre south of Deer Lake Airport after taking off on a local flight on July 26.agencies