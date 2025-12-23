Indian man held in UK over people smuggling social media adverts

London: A 29-year-old Indian national was arrested in Birmingham on Monday as part of an investigation into the advertising of people smuggling services on social media, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

The unnamed man is suspected of working on behalf of an organised crime network moving illegal migrants in trucks. He was arrested on suspicion of “facilitating illegal immigration” following a joint NCA and West Midlands Police investigation.

