Indian envoy Kwatra discusses issues of mutual interest with top US Senator

Washington: India’s ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Friday met US Senator Steve Daines and discussed varied issues of mutual interest. “Reconnected with Senator @SteveDaines and engaged in a fruitful conversation on varied issues of mutual interest,” Kwatra said in a post on X. The ambassador said he thanked Daines, a Republican Senator from Montana, for his strong support to the bilateral strategic partnership spanning across cooperation in trade, technology and critical minerals. “Appreciate the candid exchange of views with him,” Kwatra said, referring to the meeting with Daines, who is a member of the Senate committees on Finance, Foreign Relations, and Energy and Natural Resources. Last month, India joined the Pax Silica Declaration, the US-led initiative to secure global AI and semiconductor supply chains. The core objectives of Pax Silica include reducing “coercive dependencies”, realising the economic potential of the new AI age, and building trustworthy systems for safeguarding mutual security and prosperity.