Indian envoy in Saudi inspects Haj facilities for pilgrims

Dubai: Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr Suhel Khan on Thursday inspected facilities set up to ensure a smooth pilgrimage for Indian Haj pilgrims.

India has a total Haj quota of 1.75 lakh pilgrims for 2025.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh in a post on X said Ambassador Khan inspected various functional desks, branch offices, and branch dispensaries set up to serve the Indian pilgrims in Makkah.

He was accompanied by Consul (Haj) Muhammed Abdul Jaleel and other coordinators, it said.

Khan, along with Jaleel, also “undertook a comprehensive review of the Azizia transport in Makkah”, the embassy said.

“Azizia transport is seamless, 24 hrs service provided for the pilgrims from their residences to the Haram Sharif by the Indian Haj

Mission,” it said.