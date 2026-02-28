Indian Embassy in Iran advises nationals to 'stay indoors' after joint US-Israel strikes

Tehran: The Indian Embassy in Iran on Saturday issued an advisory for its citizens, urging them to exercise “utmost caution” and "remain indoors as far as possible” amid the ongoing regional tensions. "In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible,” the embassy said in a post on X. It further said that all the Indian nationals may also consider to monitor news, maintain social awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of india.

The advisory came after Israel launched a pre-emptive military strike against Iran on Saturday. US President Donald Trump on Saturday called on the Iranian people to take over the government. He also said that US has begun “major combat operations in Iran” after Israel launched strikes. Trump called the attacks on Iran “a noble mission,” saying they were necessary because of Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons and missile systems that could reach the US.